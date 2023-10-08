Javonte Williams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Williams' stats below.

Heading into Week 5, Williams has 38 carries for 138 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.6 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 11 receptions (15 targets) for 51 yards.

Javonte Williams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Quad

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Broncos.

Broncos vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Williams 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 38 138 0 3.6 15 11 51 0

Williams Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0

