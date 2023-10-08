The New York Jets (1-3) visit the Denver Broncos (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High and will look to stop a three-game losing streak.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Broncos and the Jets.

Broncos vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 2.5 43.5 -140 +115

Broncos vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

The average total in Denver's outings this year is 44.0, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Broncos have not covered the spread in a game this season (0-3-1).

The Broncos have won 33.3% of their games as moneyline favorites (1-2).

Denver is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

New York Jets

Every Jets game this season has ended with a combined score under 43.5 points.

New York's matchups this season have a 40.0-point average over/under, 3.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Jets have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-2-0).

This season, the Jets have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

New York has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Broncos vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Broncos 25.0 12 37.5 30 44.0 3 4 Jets 15.5 25 21.0 14 40.0 0 4

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.0 40.8 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 22.0 26.0 ATS Record 0-3-1 0-2-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 0-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.0 40.5 38.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 22.7 24.0 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-2 0-1

