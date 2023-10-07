Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yuma County This Week
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Yuma County, Colorado this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Yuma County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Limon High School at Wray High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Wray, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
