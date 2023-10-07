The Sanderson Farms Championship is underway, and Matthew NeSmith is currently in fourth place with a score of -6.

Looking to place a bet on Matthew NeSmith at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3300 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards NeSmith Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Matthew NeSmith Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, NeSmith has scored better than par nine times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, NeSmith has had an average finish of 49th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, NeSmith has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -5 264 0 15 2 3 $1.6M

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In NeSmith's past four appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 13th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

The most recent time NeSmith played this event was in 2022, and he finished ninth.

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,018 yards.

The average course NeSmith has played i the last year (7,309 yards) is 152 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 88th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

NeSmith was better than just 12% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

NeSmith did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, NeSmith recorded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

NeSmith's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

In that most recent competition, NeSmith had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

NeSmith ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, NeSmith had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect NeSmith's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

