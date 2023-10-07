Luke List will be among those at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on List at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards List Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Luke List Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, List has finished better than par 10 times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, List has had an average finish of 31st.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, List has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -4 280 0 13 0 0 $1.2M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In List's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 30th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

List finished 73rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course List has played in the past year has been 125 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

List's Last Time Out

List was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 45th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, List shot better than 78% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

List carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, List recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

List had fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that last competition, List's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

List finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, List bettered the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.