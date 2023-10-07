Saturday's horse racing schedule has plenty of exciting races on the docket. See all of the action on Breeders' Cup Challenge Series.

Watch horse racing action on Fubo!

Horse Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

Start Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: CNBC

CNBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

Start Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: CNBC

CNBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with horse racing action all year long on Fubo!