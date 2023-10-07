Harry Higgs is in sixth place, with a score of -11, following the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson.

Looking to wager on Harry Higgs at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Higgs Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Harry Higgs Insights

Higgs has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Higgs has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Higgs has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 32 -9 278 0 11 0 1 $666,841

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Higgs did not make the cut in either of his last two trips to this event.

Higgs finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Higgs has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,283 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Higgs' Last Time Out

Higgs finished in the 38th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was poor, putting him in the 18th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Higgs was better than 66% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Higgs carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Higgs carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Higgs' four birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average of 5.4.

In that most recent tournament, Higgs posted a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Higgs ended the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Higgs finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Higgs' performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.