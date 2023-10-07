Oddsmakers give the Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) the edge when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Sun Devil Stadium. Colorado is favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 is set in the game.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks third-worst in the FBS (480.2 yards allowed per game), Colorado has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 35th in the FBS offensively averaging 440 yards per game. Arizona State has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 23rd-worst with 332.2 total yards per game. It has been more productive on defense, giving up 348.2 total yards per contest (53rd-ranked).

Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado -4.5 -105 -115 59.5 -115 -105 -200 +165

Colorado Recent Performance

With 393.7 yards of total offense per game (-22-worst) and 506.3 yards allowed per game on defense (-35-worst) over the last three tilts, the Buffaloes have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

Although the Buffaloes rank -121-worst in scoring defense over the previous three games (41.7 points surrendered), they've been more successful on offense with 30 points per game (93rd-ranked).

Although Colorado ranks -124-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (360.7 passing yards allowed), it has been more successful offensively with 292.7 passing yards per game (41st-ranked).

With 101 rushing yards per game on offense (-84-worst) and 145.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (eighth-worst) over the last three games, the Buffaloes have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, over their last three games.

Colorado has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buffaloes have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of Colorado's five games with a set total.

Colorado has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Buffaloes have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 1,781 yards (356.2 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 74.8% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Edwards, has carried the ball 40 times for 201 yards (40.2 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 17 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

This season, Anthony Hankerson has carried the ball 38 times for 156 yards (31.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has hauled in 41 receptions for 490 yards (98 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 327 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Travis Hunter has a total of 213 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 throws.

Jordan Domineck leads the team with two sacks, and also has six TFL and 20 tackles.

So far Trevor Woods leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has totaled 30 tackles and two interceptions this season.

