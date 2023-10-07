Colorado vs. Arizona State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Buffaloes favored to win by 4.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Arizona State matchup.
Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Colorado vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-4.5)
|60.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-4.5)
|60.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Colorado vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Colorado has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Buffaloes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Arizona State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.
Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
