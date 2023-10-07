The Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) hit the road for a Pac-12 clash against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium.

Colorado sports the 35th-ranked offense this season (440.0 yards per game), and have been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst with 480.2 yards allowed per game. Arizona State has been struggling offensively, ranking 23rd-worst with 332.2 total yards per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, giving up 348.2 total yards per contest (52nd-ranked).

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Colorado vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

Colorado Arizona State 440.0 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.2 (108th) 480.2 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.2 (59th) 83.2 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.0 (124th) 356.8 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.2 (61st) 5 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (131st) 9 (24th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (130th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 1,781 yards (356.2 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 74.8% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 201 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 169 yards (33.8 per game) and three touchdowns via the pass.

Anthony Hankerson has carried the ball 38 times for 156 yards (31.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has hauled in 41 receptions for 490 yards (98.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has grabbed 34 passes while averaging 65.4 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Travis Hunter has a total of 213 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 throws.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has recored 403 passing yards, or 80.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 80 times for 318 yards (63.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 228 receiving yards (45.6 per game) on 14 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has piled up 21 carries and totaled 90 yards.

Elijhah Badger's 288 receiving yards (57.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 catches on 39 targets with two touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers' 24 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 179 yards.

