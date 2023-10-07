The Utah State Aggies (2-3) are 3-point underdogs in a home MWC matchup against the Colorado State Rams (2-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. This game has an over/under of 62.5 points.

Colorado State owns the 48th-ranked scoring offense this season (32.8 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-worst with 34.0 points allowed per game. Defensively, Utah State is a bottom-25 unit, surrendering 33.8 points per game (16th-worst). On the bright side, it is dominating on the offensive side of the ball, posting 37.0 points per contest (21st-best).

Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Logan, Utah

Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

TV Channel: MW Network

Colorado State vs Utah State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado State -3 -110 -110 62.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State has covered the spread twice in three games this season.

Each of Colorado State's three games with a set total have hit the over.

Colorado State is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

Colorado State has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

The Rams have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has compiled 1,360 yards (340.0 ypg) on 103-of-142 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Avery Morrow has carried the ball 36 times for a team-high 100 yards on the ground.

This season, Kobe Johnson has carried the ball 27 times for 72 yards (18.0 per game).

Tory Horton has hauled in 45 catches for 540 yards (135.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Dallin Holker has put together a 362-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 35 targets.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 18 grabs have yielded 279 yards and one touchdown.

Mohamed Kamara has collected 5.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Jack Howell is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 22 tackles and one interception.

Henry Blackburn leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 10 tackles and one pass defended.

