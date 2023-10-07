Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona State Sun Devils go head to head at 6:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Buffaloes. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Colorado vs. Arizona State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (-4.5) Toss Up (59.5) Colorado 39, Arizona State 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Colorado vs. Arizona State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Buffaloes have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Buffaloes' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Colorado has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

The Buffaloes have seen three of its five games hit the over.

Colorado games have had an average of 65.4 points this season, 5.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Sun Devils based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Arizona State is 2-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

One of the Sun Devils' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average point total for the Arizona State this year is 6.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffaloes vs. Sun Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado 34.2 36.2 40.0 32.3 25.5 42.0 Arizona State 17.6 28.6 16.8 29.8 21.0 24.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.