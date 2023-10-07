Coco Gauff (No. 3 ranking) will face Iga Swiatek (No. 2) in the semifinals of the China Open on Saturday, October 7.

Swiatek is the favorite (-165) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Gauff, who is +130.

Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 62.3% chance to win.

Coco Gauff Iga Swiatek +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +270 Odds to Win Tournament +150 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 40.0% 46 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54

Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4 on Friday, Gauff reached the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Swiatek defeated No. 10-ranked Caroline Garcia, winning 6-7, 7-6, 6-1.

Gauff has played 19.7 games per match in her 64 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Gauff has played 46 matches over the past year, totaling 19.7 games per match while winning 59.9% of games.

Swiatek is averaging 18.8 games per match through her 82 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 64.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Swiatek has played 52 matches and averaged 19.0 games per match and 8.7 games per set.

Swiatek has taken down Gauff seven times in eight meetings. Gauff took their most recent match 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on August 19, 2023.

Swiatek has claimed 15 sets versus Gauff (good for a 88.2% win percentage), compared to Gauff's two.

Swiatek has captured 101 games (66.4% win rate) versus Gauff, who has claimed 51 games.

In eight matches between Gauff and Swiatek, they have played 19.0 games and 2.1 sets per match on average.

