Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rio Blanco County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Rio Blanco County, Colorado? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Rio Blanco County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Rangely High School at West Grand High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Kremmling, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Meeker High School at Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Buena Vista, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
