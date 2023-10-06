Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Rio Blanco County, Colorado? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Rio Blanco County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Rangely High School at West Grand High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Kremmling, CO
    • Conference: Western Slope
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Meeker High School at Buena Vista High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
    • Location: Buena Vista, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

