In Prowers County, Colorado, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

    • Prowers County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Lamar High School at Alamosa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Alamosa, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Wiley High School at Swink High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 7
    • Location: Swink, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holly High School at Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 7
    • Location: Springfield, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

