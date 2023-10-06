Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Otero County, Colorado this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Weld County
  • Washington County
  • Adams County
  • Larimer County
  • Broomfield County
  • Denver County
  • Kit Carson County
  • Douglas County
  • Arapahoe County

    • Otero County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Cheraw High School at Kit Carson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Kit Carson, CO
    • Conference: High Plains
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at La Junta High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: La Junta, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Wiley High School at Swink High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 7
    • Location: Swink, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.