Mesa County, Colorado has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Mesa County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Palisade High School at Eagle Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Gypsum, CO
    • Conference: Western Slope
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Soroco High School at Plateau Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Collbran, CO
    • Conference: Western Slope
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Central High School at Loveland High School

    • Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on October 7
    • Location: Loveland, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

