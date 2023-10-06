Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Jefferson County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Wheat Ridge High School at Conifer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Conifer, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forge Christian High School at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Christian Academy Middle School at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strasburg High School at Denver Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Mountain High School at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Clear Creek High School at Platte Canyon High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Bailey, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
