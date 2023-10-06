At +20000, the Denver Broncos are No. 27 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 6.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Broncos' Super Bowl odds (+20000) place them 27th in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 32nd.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Broncos have had the fifth-biggest change this season, dropping from +5000 at the beginning to +20000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Broncos have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver is winless against the spread this year.

There have been three Broncos games (out of four) that hit the over this year.

The Broncos have won one of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

With 461.5 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to rely on their 15th-ranked offense (333.3 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

With 37.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have had to lean on their 10th-ranked offense (25 points per contest) to keep them in games.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,014 yards (253.5 per game), completing 67.4%, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

Also, Wilson has rushed for 70 yards and zero scores.

Marvin Mims has nine receptions for 242 yards (60.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In four games, Courtland Sutton has 20 catches for 216 yards (54.0 per game) and three scores.

In four games, Brandon Johnson has seven catches for 113 yards (28.3 per game) and three scores.

Jonathon Cooper has been providing a big boost on defense, totaling 22 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Broncos.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +25000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +15000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +1100 4 October 1 @ Bears W 31-28 +30000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +550 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +700 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2200 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +12500 17 December 31 Chargers - +2200 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +25000

Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.