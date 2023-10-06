Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baca County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT
If you live in Baca County, Colorado and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Baca County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Cheyenne Wells High School at Walsh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Walsh, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Holly High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Springfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.