We have flex rankings available for you, heading into Week 5 of the NFL season -- see below prior to locking in your fantasy lineup!

Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 5

Name Team Position Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB 120 30 Justin Jefferson Vikings WR 103.3 25.8 Keenan Allen Chargers WR 103 25.8 Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR 100.4 25.1 Puka Nacua Rams WR 95.5 23.9 Stefon Diggs Bills WR 94.9 23.7 Davante Adams Raiders WR 90.7 22.7 Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB 89.4 22.4 Nico Collins Texans WR 82.8 20.7 A.J. Brown Eagles WR 82.4 20.6 Kyren Williams Rams RB 81.6 20.4 Devon Achane Dolphins RB 80.2 26.7 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB 73.6 18.4 Mike Evans Buccaneers WR 71.7 17.9 Adam Thielen Panthers WR 70.3 17.6 Bijan Robinson Falcons RB 70.2 17.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR 69.5 17.4 Tony Pollard Cowboys RB 66.2 16.6 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB 62.6 15.7 DeVonta Smith Eagles WR 62.4 15.6 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR 62 15.5 D'Andre Swift Eagles RB 61.1 15.3 D.J. Moore Bears WR 61.1 15.3 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR 61 20.3 Romeo Doubs Packers WR 60.4 15.1 David Montgomery Lions RB 59.9 20 Marquise Brown Cardinals WR 59.8 15 Deebo Samuel 49ers WR 59.1 14.8 Derrick Henry Titans RB 58.8 14.7 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR 58.5 14.6 James Cook Bills RB 58.1 14.5 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB 58 14.5 Josh Jacobs Raiders RB 57.9 14.5 Tutu Atwell Rams WR 57.7 14.4 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR 57.6 14.4 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR 56.8 14.2 Nathaniel Dell Texans WR 56 14 Christian Kirk Jaguars WR 55.7 13.9 Travis Etienne Jaguars RB 55.6 13.9 Courtland Sutton Broncos WR 55.6 13.9 Garrett Wilson Jets WR 55.5 13.9 T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE 55.3 13.8 James Conner Cardinals RB 54.8 13.7 Jerome Ford Browns RB 54.3 13.6 Chris Olave Saints WR 53.6 13.4 Zack Moss Colts RB 52.2 17.4 Sam LaPorta Lions TE 52.2 13.1 Gabriel Davis Bills WR 51.8 13 Mike Williams Chargers WR 50.2 16.7 Amari Cooper Browns WR 49.9 12.5 Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR 49.9 16.6 Michael Wilson Cardinals WR 49.7 12.4 Zay Flowers Ravens WR 49.5 12.4 Cole Kmet Bears TE 49 12.3 Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR 48.5 12.1 George Pickens Steelers WR 48.3 12.1 Evan Engram Jaguars TE 48.2 12.1 Terry McLaurin Commanders WR 48.2 12.1 Calvin Ridley Jaguars WR 48.1 12 Mark Andrews Ravens TE 48 16

This Week's Games

