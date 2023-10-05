Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Douglas County, Colorado this week.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Vista PEAK Prep at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castle View High School at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mountain Vista High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas County High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Parker, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valor Christian High School at Highlands Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
