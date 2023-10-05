Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Denver Broncos have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 27th-ranked in the NFL as of October 5.
Watch the Broncos this season on Fubo!
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Broncos are four spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (27th in league) than their computer ranking (31st).
- Oddsmakers have moved the Broncos' Super Bowl odds down from +5000 at the start of the season to +20000. Among all teams in the league, that is the fifth-biggest change.
- The Broncos have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver has no wins against the spread this season.
- There have been three Broncos games (out of four) that hit the over this year.
- The Broncos have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (1-2).
- Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Broncos sport the 14th-ranked offense this season (333.3 yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst with 461.5 yards allowed per game.
- The Broncos have the 10th-ranked scoring offense this season (25 points per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking worst with 37.5 points allowed per game.
Broncos Impact Players
- In four games, Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,014 yards (253.5 per game), with nine TDs and two INTs, and completing 67.4%.
- In addition, Wilson has run for 70 yards and zero scores.
- In four games, Marvin Mims has nine receptions for 242 yards (60.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- In the passing game, Courtland Sutton has scored three times, catching 20 balls for 216 yards (54.0 per game).
- In the passing game, Brandon Johnson has scored three times, hauling in seven balls for 113 yards (28.3 per game).
- Jonathon Cooper has been doing his part on defense, registering 22 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Broncos.
Bet on Broncos to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Broncos Player Futures
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+25000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|L 35-33
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|L 70-20
|+1100
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|W 31-28
|+50000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+550
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.