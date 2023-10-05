The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Arapahoe County, Colorado this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Larimer County
  • Weld County

    • Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Arapahoe High School at Grandview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
    • Location: Greenwood Village, CO
    • Conference: Centennial
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Smoky Hill High School at Cherry Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Greenwood Village, CO
    • Conference: Centennial
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eaglecrest High School at Cherokee Trail High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • Conference: Centennial
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Deer Trail High School at North Park High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
    • Location: Walden, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.