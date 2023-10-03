Tuesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) taking on the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 3:08 PM ET (on October 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (10-7) versus the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11).

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 127 times this season and won 84, or 66.1%, of those games.

This season Tampa Bay has won 56 of its 78 games, or 71.8%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 860.

The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The past 10 Rangers games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Rangers have come away with 22 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.27 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 26 @ Red Sox W 9-7 Zach Eflin vs Tanner Houck September 27 @ Red Sox W 5-0 Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello September 29 @ Blue Jays L 11-4 Aaron Civale vs Yusei Kikuchi September 30 @ Blue Jays W 7-5 Shawn Armstrong vs Hyun-Jin Ryu October 1 @ Blue Jays W 12-8 Jacob Lopez vs Wes Parsons October 3 Rangers - Tyler Glasnow vs Jordan Montgomery October 4 Rangers - Zach Eflin vs Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule