As of October 3 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, put them 27th in the league.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Broncos higher (27th in the league) than the computer rankings do (31st).

Bookmakers have moved the Broncos' Super Bowl odds down from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +20000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the fifth-biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Broncos have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

The Broncos have played four games this season and three of them have hit the over.

The Broncos have won one of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (461.5 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have put up better results on offense, ranking 14th in the NFL by averaging 333.3 yards per game.

With 37.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have had to rely on their 10th-ranked offense (25 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson has nine touchdown passes and two picks in four games, completing 67.4% for 1,014 yards (253.5 per game).

Wilson also has rushed for 70 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Marvin Mims has scored one time, hauling in nine balls for 242 yards (60.5 per game).

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton has scored three times, catching 20 balls for 216 yards (54.0 per game).

In four games, Brandon Johnson has seven catches for 113 yards (28.3 per game) and three scores.

On defense, Jonathon Cooper has helped lead the way with 22 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three sacks in four games.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +25000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +1100 4 October 1 @ Bears W 31-28 +50000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +550 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +700 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2200 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +12500 17 December 31 Chargers - +2200 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +25000

