The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET, live on ESPN2 from American Family Field. Corbin Burnes will start for the Brewers and Brandon Pfaadt is expected to start for the Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

7:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 24th in MLB play with 165 total home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .240 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Milwaukee is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (728 total).

The Brewers rank 16th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.186).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.323 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw four scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

Burnes has 19 quality starts under his belt this year.

Burnes will try to pick up his 31st matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages six innings per appearance.

He is trying to have his third straight outing with no earned runs given up.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Pfaadt (3-9) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing five hits.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Pfaadt has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Eric Lauer Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs W 4-0 Home Adrian Houser Drew Smyly 10/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Brandon Pfaadt 10/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Zac Gallen

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luis Patiño 9/28/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Bryce Jarvis Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros L 2-1 Home Zac Gallen Jose Urquidy 9/30/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros L 8-1 Home Kyle Nelson Cristian Javier 10/3/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen -

