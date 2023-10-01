Ryan McMahon vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ryan McMahon (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Twins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.324) and total hits (133) this season.
- McMahon has reached base via a hit in 90 games this season (of 147 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- In 15% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.9% of his games this year, McMahon has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 66 of 147 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.265
|AVG
|.219
|.339
|OBP
|.310
|.489
|SLG
|.380
|33
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|9
|47
|RBI
|23
|104/31
|K/BB
|92/37
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Ober (8-6) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.