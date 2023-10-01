Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins (87-74), who are going for a series sweep, will visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (58-103) at Coors Field on Sunday, October 1. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Twins (-175). The total is 12 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (8-6, 3.53 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (1-6, 5.42 ERA)

Rockies vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 12 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rockies vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 67, or 60.9%, of the 110 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 24-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (63.2% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 145 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (36.6%) in those games.

This year, the Rockies have won 29 of 97 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Sean Bouchard 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

