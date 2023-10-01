Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks while batting .294.

Jones will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 during his last outings.

In 65.4% of his 104 games this season, Jones has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 17.3% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this season (34.6%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (18.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 44.2% of his games this season (46 of 104), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .300 AVG .288 .391 OBP .380 .511 SLG .554 18 XBH 27 9 HR 10 32 RBI 29 48/26 K/BB 76/26 11 SB 8

Twins Pitching Rankings