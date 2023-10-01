Jerry Jeudy was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 4 contest against the Chicago Bears starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Jeudy's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Jeudy has been targeted 12 times and has eight catches for 106 yards (13.3 per reception) and zero TDs.

Jerry Jeudy Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Broncos.

Broncos vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Jeudy 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 8 106 30 0 13.3

Jeudy Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0

