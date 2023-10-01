Will Jerry Jeudy Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerry Jeudy was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 4 contest against the Chicago Bears starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Jeudy's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Jeudy has been targeted 12 times and has eight catches for 106 yards (13.3 per reception) and zero TDs.
Keep an eye on Jeudy's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jerry Jeudy Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Broncos.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Broncos vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jeudy 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|12
|8
|106
|30
|0
|13.3
Jeudy Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Commanders
|5
|3
|25
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|7
|5
|81
|0
Rep Jerry Jeudy and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.