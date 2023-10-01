Broncos vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
The Denver Broncos (0-3) hit the gridiron as 3.5-point favorites versus the Chicago Bears (0-3) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field. Both teams are on three-game losing streaks. The point total is set at 46 points for the contest.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Broncos can be found in this article before they face the Bears. As the Bears ready for this matchup against the Broncos, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Broncos vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Broncos (-3.5)
|46
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Broncos (-3.5)
|46
|-168
|+142
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 4 Odds
Denver vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Broncos vs. Bears Betting Insights
- Denver had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Broncos didn't have a win ATS (0-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last season.
- In 17 Denver games last year, six went over the total.
- Chicago had five wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Bears covered the spread five times last season (5-7 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Chicago had 10 of its 17 games go over the point total last season.
Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.