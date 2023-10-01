For their matchup with the Chicago Bears (0-3) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM , the Denver Broncos (0-3) have six players on the injury report.

In their most recent game, the Broncos lost 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins.

The Bears are coming off of a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 41-10.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerry Jeudy WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Lloyd Cushenberry III C Illness Limited Participation In Practice Justin Simmons S Hip Questionable Frank Clark OLB Hip Out Josey Jewell LB Hip Out Mike Purcell DL Ribs Out

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Homer RB Ankle Questionable Eddie Jackson DB Foot Out Jaylon Johnson DB Hamstring Out Marcedes Lewis TE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tyrique Stevenson DB Illness Full Participation In Practice

Broncos vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Broncos Season Insights

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (458.3 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th in the NFL by totaling 340.7 yards per game.

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks worst in the NFL (40.7 points allowed per game), the Broncos have had more success on offense, ranking 15th in the NFL by totaling 23 points per game.

With 280.7 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to lean on their eighth-ranked passing offense (245.7 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Denver owns the 20th-ranked rushing offense this season (95 rushing yards per game), and has been less effective on defense, ranking worst with 177.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

With one forced turnover (29th in NFL) against five turnovers committed (21st in NFL), the Broncos' -4 turnover margin ranks 27th in the league.

Broncos vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)

Broncos (-3.5) Moneyline: Broncos (-165), Bears (+140)

Broncos (-165), Bears (+140) Total: 46.5 points

