Alan Trejo vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alan Trejo -- 2-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Twins.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- In 44.7% of his games this year (34 of 76), Trejo has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 5.3% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Trejo has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this season (20 of 76), with more than one RBI four times (5.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.235
|AVG
|.229
|.296
|OBP
|.280
|.367
|SLG
|.321
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|33/8
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 192 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
