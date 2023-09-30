Rockies vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (86-74) and the Colorado Rockies (58-102) facing off at Coors Field (on September 30) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Twins.
Emilio Pagan (4-2) will start for the Twins in this matchup. The Rockies, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.
Rockies vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 13 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Read More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies have gone 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (five of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have come away with 53 wins in the 144 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 46 times in 135 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (712 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Chase Anderson vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 26
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Ryan Feltner vs Bobby Miller
|September 27
|Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Noah Davis vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 28
|Dodgers
|W 14-5
|Chris Flexen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|September 29
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Ty Blach vs Joe Ryan
|September 30
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs Emilio Pagán
|October 1
|Twins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bailey Ober
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.