Our computer model predicts the Weber State Wildcats will defeat the Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday, September 30 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Nottingham Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Weber State (-15.2) 47.3 Weber State 31, Northern Colorado 16

Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Bears games.

Weber State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

Bears vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Colorado 15.0 43.0 7.0 42.0 17.7 43.3 Weber State 19.0 24.5 17.5 25.0 20.5 24.0

