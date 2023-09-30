Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Emilio Pagan on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán

Emilio Pagán TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .292 with 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks.

Jones will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 65.0% of his games this season (67 of 103), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (25.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (44.7%), including 11 multi-run games (10.7%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .295 AVG .288 .386 OBP .380 .511 SLG .554 18 XBH 27 9 HR 10 32 RBI 29 47/25 K/BB 76/26 11 SB 8

