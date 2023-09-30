Saturday's game between the Seattle Mariners (87-73) and the Texas Rangers (89-71) at T-Mobile Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on September 30.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (14-8, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.28 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Mariners covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 106 games this season and won 62 (58.5%) of those contests.

Seattle has entered 68 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 40-28 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 756 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Rangers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Rangers games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have won in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Texas has won seven of 21 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game (875 total).

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.31) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 25 Astros L 5-1 Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander September 26 Astros W 6-2 George Kirby vs Cristian Javier September 27 Astros L 8-3 Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez September 28 Rangers W 3-2 Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery September 29 Rangers W 8-0 Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi September 30 Rangers - Luis Castillo vs Andrew Heaney October 1 Rangers - George Kirby vs Jon Gray

Rangers Schedule