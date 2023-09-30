The No. 8 USC Trojans (4-0) hit the road for a Pac-12 showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Folsom Field.

USC ranks 70th in total defense this year (364.5 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking third-best in the FBS with 569.3 total yards per game. Colorado has been struggling on defense, ranking seventh-worst with 475.8 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, compiling 409.0 total yards per contest (57th-ranked).

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Colorado vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Colorado vs. USC Key Statistics

Colorado USC 409.0 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 569.3 (4th) 475.8 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (72nd) 55.8 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.0 (36th) 353.3 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (3rd) 4 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (54th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado with 1,410 yards on 130-of-169 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Edwards, has carried the ball 28 times for 157 yards (39.3 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 17 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has run for 82 yards across 22 carries.

Xavier Weaver leads his squad with 461 receiving yards on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has caught 27 passes and compiled 243 receiving yards (60.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Travis Hunter has racked up 213 reciving yards (53.3 ypg) this season.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has recorded 1,200 yards (300.0 ypg) on 75-of-102 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 71 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, MarShawn Lloyd, has carried the ball 39 times for 349 yards (87.3 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught four passes for 67 yards.

Austin Jones has carried the ball 17 times for 142 yards (35.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has hauled in 10 receptions for 278 yards (69.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Brenden Rice has caught 12 passes for 257 yards (64.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Duce Robinson has hauled in eight catches for 186 yards, an average of 46.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed USC or Colorado gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.