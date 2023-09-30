Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Emilio Pagan on the mound, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Twins.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán

Emilio Pagán TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .266.

Rodgers is batting .429 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Rodgers has recorded a hit in 29 of 43 games this year (67.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.9%).

He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Rodgers has driven in a run in 14 games this year (32.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this season (39.5%), including three multi-run games (7.0%).

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .333 AVG .200 .385 OBP .261 .524 SLG .271 11 XBH 2 2 HR 2 12 RBI 8 18/6 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

