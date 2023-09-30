The Air Force Falcons are expected to come out on top in their game versus the San Diego State Aztecs at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Air Force vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction San Diego State (+10.5) Over (42.5) Air Force 31, San Diego State 22

Week 5 MWC Predictions

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Falcons an 80.0% chance to win.

The Falcons have covered the spread in every game this year.

Two Falcons games (out of two) have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 42.5 points, 3.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Air Force contests.

San Diego State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aztecs have a 25.0% chance to win.

So far this year, the Aztecs have compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

San Diego State has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year.

The Aztecs have hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

San Diego State games this season have averaged an over/under of 48.3 points, 5.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Falcons vs. Aztecs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 34.8 12.8 40.5 14.0 45.0 20.0 San Diego State 21.2 27.2 24.3 27.5 9.0 26.0

