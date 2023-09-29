On Friday, Sean Bouchard (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Sean Bouchard At The Plate

Bouchard is hitting .226 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

In five of 11 games this season (45.5%), Bouchard has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Bouchard has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored in three of 11 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 .267 AVG .188 .353 OBP .222 .733 SLG .188 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 3 RBI 2 3/2 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

