Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Twins on September 29, 2023
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Max Kepler, Ryan McMahon and others when the Minnesota Twins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 133 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .243/.326/.437 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 147 hits with 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .257/.291/.414 on the year.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (11-10) for his 29th start of the season.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.
- Ryan has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 24
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 18
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 12
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|4.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 43 walks and 62 RBI (111 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .258/.329/.477 on the season.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 27
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
