How to Watch the Rockies vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 29
Ty Blach gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to shut down Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 155 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 487 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 706 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.69) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.545 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Blach (3-3) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Blach has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 3.8 innings per outing.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jordan Wicks
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Bobby Miller
|9/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 14-5
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|9/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Joe Ryan
|9/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Kenta Maeda
|10/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Bailey Ober
