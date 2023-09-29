The Louisville Cardinals (4-0) and the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) play on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in a clash of ACC foes.

Louisville has the 65th-ranked defense this year (359.5 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with a tally of 542 yards per game. In terms of points scored NC State ranks 66th in the FBS (29.3 points per game), and it is 54th on defense (21.8 points allowed per contest).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Louisville vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Louisville vs. NC State Key Statistics

Louisville NC State 542 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (86th) 359.5 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326 (46th) 237.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.5 (52nd) 304.8 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.8 (95th) 4 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 6 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (74th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has recorded 1,120 yards (280 ypg) on 65-of-97 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 100 rushing yards (25 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jawhar Jordan has compiled 478 rushing yards on 50 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 133 yards (33.3 per game) on six catches with one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 31 times for 142 yards (35.5 per game) and one touchdown while also racking up 94 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 400 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 25 targets) with five touchdowns.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 173 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 859 yards (214.8 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 60% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 225 yards (56.3 ypg) on 52 carries with three touchdowns.

Michael Allen has rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries.

Kevin Concepcion has hauled in 238 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Julian Gray has seven receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 116 yards (29 yards per game) this year.

Porter Rooks has racked up 108 reciving yards (27 ypg) this season.

