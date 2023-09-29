Ezequiel Tovar vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar?
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .414 this season.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 103 of 150 games this year (68.7%), including 37 multi-hit games (24.7%).
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 150), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.3% of his games this year, Tovar has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 67 games this year (44.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.284
|AVG
|.229
|.324
|OBP
|.258
|.450
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|30
|74/13
|K/BB
|87/12
|3
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.