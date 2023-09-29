On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 103 of 150 games this year (68.7%), including 37 multi-hit games (24.7%).

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 150), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.3% of his games this year, Tovar has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 67 games this year (44.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 74 .284 AVG .229 .324 OBP .258 .450 SLG .377 30 XBH 26 7 HR 8 43 RBI 30 74/13 K/BB 87/12 3 SB 8

Twins Pitching Rankings