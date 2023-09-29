Elehuris Montero vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elehuris Montero -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .251.
- In 56.3% of his 80 games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in nine games this season (11.3%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Montero has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (33.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.0%).
- He has scored in 29 games this season (36.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.328
|AVG
|.175
|.378
|OBP
|.214
|.537
|SLG
|.307
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|13
|41/10
|K/BB
|65/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Twins are sending Ryan (11-10) to the mound for his 29th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 156 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.
