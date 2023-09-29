The BYU Cougars (3-1) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Friday, September 29, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Cougars favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the BYU vs. Cincinnati matchup.

BYU vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

BYU vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

BYU vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

BYU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

BYU & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

BYU To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500 Cincinnati To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

