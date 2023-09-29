Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +20000 as of September 29, the Denver Broncos aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Broncos higher (28th in the league) than the computer rankings do (31st).
- The Broncos were +5000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +20000, which is the fifth-biggest change in the entire NFL.
- The implied probability of the Broncos winning the Super Bowl, based on their +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver has no wins against the spread this season.
- Two Broncos games (out of three) have hit the over this season.
- The Broncos have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.
- Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (458.3 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have played better offensively, ranking 15th in the NFL by totaling 340.7 yards per game.
- With 40.7 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to rely on their 15th-ranked offense (23 points per contest) to keep them competitive.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has six TD passes and two picks in three games, completing 65.4% for 791 yards (263.7 per game).
- In addition, Wilson has rushed for 57 yards and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Marvin Mims has scored one time, catching seven balls for 195 yards (65.0 per game).
- Courtland Sutton has 17 catches for 189 yards (63.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- In three games, Brandon Johnson has six catches for 109 yards (36.3 per game) and two scores.
- On defense, Jonathon Cooper has helped set the tone with 17 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two sacks in three games.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|L 35-33
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|L 70-20
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6000
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:17 AM ET.
