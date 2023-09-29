Alan Trejo vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
On Friday, Alan Trejo (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 32 of 74 games this season (43.2%) Trejo has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (10.8%).
- He has homered in three games this year (4.1%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Trejo has had an RBI in 19 games this year (25.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.204
|AVG
|.229
|.250
|OBP
|.280
|.312
|SLG
|.321
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|18/5
|K/BB
|33/8
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Twins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins are sending Ryan (11-10) out for his 29th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.